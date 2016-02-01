Roma determined to sign former Inter star from Real Madrid
08 February at 12:20One of Roma’s main priorities during this summer’s transfer window will be to sign a new central midfielder, with sporting director Monchi looking to build a team capable of competing for titles in years to come.
As well as trying to lock down the future of Lorenzo Pellegrini, the Giallorossi are also keen to secure the signature of Real Madrid star Mateo Kovačić. The Croatian is not playing as regularly as he would like under Zinedine Zidane, and is therefore open to the idea of trying his luck elsewhere.
Meanwhile, according to Corriere dello Sport, the capital-based side have abandoned their pursuit of Fiorentina’s Milan Badelj. The 28-year-old, whose current contract with the Viola expires at the end of the season, is now willing to negotiate a deal to remain in Tuscany.
As stated in today’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the aforementioned Monchi has already agreed terms with Argentine side Newell’s Old Boys over the transfer of talented midfielder Nicolás Castro for a fee in the region of €600,000.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
