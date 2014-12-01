Radja Nainggolan is interested in a move to Inter,

The Belgian international is also wanted by Juventus, Chelsea and Arsenal, among others.

The Roma star could be one of the players sacrificed this summer in order to balance the books with regards to Financial Fair Play, the other being fellow Inter target Kostas Manolas.

The fact that Roma are undergoing a transition - with new sporting director Monchi set to change things - doesn’t help, as doesn’t the inability of the two sides to reach an agreement on a new deal.

Nainggolan has privately let it be known that he’d like to move to Inter, while he has publicly

Already tempted last summer by Inter’s new owners, Suning, he could go for it this year, although he’s set to cost at least €40 million.

report indicated that Roma had already told Nainggolan that he could leave this summer.