Roma make Darmian contact and it’s good news for Chelsea: here’s why
02 January at 11:30Roma are interested in signing Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, Il Corriere dello Sport reports. The Italian paper claims Roma DS Monchi has already made contact with the player’s entourage and aims to sign the Italy International on loan with option to buy.
The giallorossi are looking for a new full-back as they are planning to offload Emerson Palmieri either in January or at the end of the season.
Palmieri is a long time Juventus target and according to our sources Juventus came close to signing him last summer.
The Old Lady, however, refused to sign the Brazilian full-back after he picked up a cruciate ligament injury in May although the player’s price-tag had already been agreed with Roma.
Juventus think Emerson can be the right replacement for Alex Sandro who is tipped to join either Chelsea or Manchester United at the end of the season.
The former Porto star had reached an agreement with the Blues last summer but Juventus refused to sell him.
If Emerson Palmieri will be offloaded by Roma, Juve will have more chance to sign him and Alex Sandro may be more likely to leave Turin at the end of the season. Juventus, in fact, are not expected to sell Alex Sandro in the January transfer window.
