Roma have made a stunning offer for Chelsea, Juventus, Manchester United, PSG and Inter target Franck Kessie, the Gazzetta dello Sport claim.

The Pink Paper’s sources have the

20-year-old (and his club, Atalanta) being approached by Roma, who have bid

25 million for his services, as well as youngsters Riccardo Marchizza and Marco Tumminello.

The Atalanta attacking midfielder has banged in six goals in sixteen Serie A games this season, helping his side earn eight straight wins at one stage in league play.

Kessie returned early from the African Cup of Nations, the Ivory Coast suffering a shock early exit from the tournament, which is being held in Gabon.

Roma’s offer for the 20-year-old says a lot about their tactics: they probably want to snag their man now, rather than risk waiting for a long bidding war this summer.

Atalanta have already offed two of their youngsters, Mattia Caldara and Roberto Gagliardini, to Juventus and Inter respectively for a combined sum (bonuses excluded) of almost €45 million.