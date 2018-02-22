Roma officially closes on €63m purchase for pair of flops
01 March at 10:30As if Roma needed any more unfortunate news, the two biggest summer flops are now officially their exclusive property.
Roma closed on the purchase of both Patrik Schick and Gregoire Defrel, at a combined cost of 63 million euros. Between the two, high-priced forwards, the Giallorossi have received a combined two goals across all competitions, all season long. Now, as a result of their expensive purchase agreements, Roma will likely have to sell a successful player or two this summer to balance the budget.
This all comes on the heels are Roma’s continued fall from second place in Serie A. In the course of two months, Eusebio di Francesco’s men have been eliminated from Coppa Italia by lowly Torino, fallen to Shakhtar Donetsk in leg one of Champions League play, and are teetering on the edge of a Champions League spot next season, as they battle it among five teams for two spots, including rival Lazio.
After making his high-profile switch from Sevilla, sporting director will need to work quickly, and successfully to win back the trust of the Roma faithful.
