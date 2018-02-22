Roma president warns Barcelona and issues transfer warning to Real and Liverpool
10 April at 13:00Roma president James Pallotta believes Roma can still qualify for the Champions League semi-finals as the giallorossi face Barcelona in the return leg of the Champions League quarter finals tonight.
The Serie A giants lost the opening clash 4-1 at the Nou Camp last week but Pallotta refuses to raise the white flag.
“I think we played very well in Barcelona. We were unlucky and we should have been awarded three penalty kicks. I think we played well, with a 1-1 draw things would be different, we were too naive in conceding their fourth goal.”
“I am not happy for the season, I think from December we should have done more. Before the Genoa clash we were on top of the table and now there are seven important games left before the end of the season.”
Pallotta has also talked about the future of Alisson who is a Liverpool and Real Madrid target: “Why should he leave? He is under contract with us and he is a top goalkeeper.”
Go to comments