Roma star confirms PSG like him, as well as Chelsea and Bayern
25 January at 18:50PSG are also interested in Chelsea and Manchester United target Antonio Rudiger, the player confirmed today.
Speaking to Transfermarkt.de (via Le10Sport), the German international responded to questions about a number of big clubs tailing him, which now includes the Ligue 1 champions and Bayern Munich.
“Chelsea, Bayern and PSG? You must have heard from my brother, he takes care of these affairs for me, I only think of playing”.
“The rumours of a departure? I think to have helped the teal a lot and I could never complain about [Coach Luciano] Spalletti, or his support,” he told Transfermarkt.de.
“I’m very happy in Rome. It’s a great club and has some objectives to reach.
“One day, Roma may not want me anymore, anything could happen in the next ten years”.
We’d reported a while ago on the Roma defender being targeted by Antonio Conte (a known admirer) and Jose Mourinho. Rudiger, 23, was a standout performer for Roma last season before an ACL tear sustained late in the campaign cruelly deprived him of the chance to represent his country at Euro 2016.
He’s made a speedy recovery, however, returning to action in the Fall and playing a total of eleven Serie A games, quite a few at full-back, not his ideal position.
The Berlin native certainly has the guts to play for a Conte team, that’s for sure.
