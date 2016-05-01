Roma willing to sell Man Utd target to Chinese Super League giants
23 January at 14:45With Edin Džeko and Emerson Palmieri set to join Chelsea for €50 million plus a further €10 million in bonuses, it seems Roma are prepared to sell another of their most important players before this month’s transfer window closes.
According to Chinese newspaper Information Times, negotiations between the Giallorossi and Guangzhou Evergrande over Radja Nainggolan have reopened.
The Chinese Super League champions want to sign the Belgian midfielder on loan with an option to buy which would have to be exercised before the end of June.
The only potential stumbling block would be the salary demanded by the former Cagliari man: he is asking for €12 million per season as well as a €20 million signing on fee and €10 million for his agent.
Trigoria-based club officials continue to deny that there is a chance Nainggolan could leave just now. However, it is likely that the deal will be revisited in the summer.
(Information Times)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments