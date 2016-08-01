Romano Exclusive: AC Milan keeping tabs on Juventus and Man Utd target
13 February at 16:15AC Milan scouts are actively searching South America for talented young players who they would be interested in bringing to Italy. Technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli knows that part of the world like the back of his hand, and has identified several prospects he believes the club should be pursuing.
One of his main priorities is 17-year-old Flamengo striker Lincoln, who has also been linked with the likes of Juventus and Manchester United in the last few months. The Brazilian has been a prolific goalscorer throughout his youth career, and is certainly a player Mirabelli is keen to seal a deal for as quickly as possible.
However, the main stumbling block for the Rossoneri could prove to be the fact his contract with the Rubro-Negro contains a €30 million release clause, which has already dissuaded Juve’s Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici from advancing talks at the moment.
Indeed, Mengão representatives have begun the process of negotiating a new deal with him, which would expire in 2022 with an even larger buyout clause. He is discussing the idea with his family but, should he agree improved terms, it would become nearly impossible for Mirabelli to sign him in the near future.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
