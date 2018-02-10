Juventus are looking for midfield reinforcements in the summer and according to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, the Bianconeri are looking at one of their former targets.



Barcelona’s Andre Gomes is the player in question and his agent, Jorge Mendes, is ready to offer him to the Italian side at a knock down price compared to 12 months ago.



There is a twist in the plot line however, and that’s the fact that Juventus are not that interested anymore. The reason for this is because they have their eyes firmly fixed on Brazilian Fabinho, who looks certain to leave Monaco at the end of the season.



Fabinho, also 24, is a leader and someone that Juventus CEO Beppe Marotta and Sporting Director Fabio Paratici want to bring to Turin this summer.



There will be fierce competition however, because both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are understood to be in the running and there is the small matter of the cost; latest reports suggesting Fabinho could cost any potential suitors €50-55M.