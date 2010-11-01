Inter Milan need to turn their fortunes around on the field whilst keeping a close eye on the balance sheets in respect of Financial Fair-Play.



The Nerazzurri need to bring a fresh injection of cash into the club and one player who they look certain to cash in on is French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.









The 24-year-old, who arrived at San Siro in the summer of 2015 for around €40M, is enjoying a new lease of life in Spain since his loan move to Valencia last year. The Liga side are interested in taking the player on a permanent contract this summer for a fee of around €25M but according to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano , there is competition for his signature from China.

Fabio Cannavaro is understood to want to take him to Guangzhou and is ready to offer €45M to do this but with the Nerazzurri also able to claim 25 per cent of any future transfer fee, they could earn an extra €5M from his potential sale to Valencia.









Inter themselves, want to take Joao Cancelo on a permanent deal in the summer and for this, it’s reported that they would need €35M.

Another Inter player who is desired in Spain is of course, Argentine striker Mauro Icardi. Real Madrid head the race to sign him in the summer but Romano writes that the Nerazzurri will not relent on the €110M release clause inserted in his current deal.



There is a desire to actually raise this clause in a new contract at Appiano Gentile and Inter have made it quite clear, that the arrival of Lautaro Martinez, would not be as a substitution for Icardi.