Sassuolo chief talks about price-tag of AC Milan target
17 April at 15:00Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali claims AC Milan target Domenico Berardi’s is no more valued €50 million and admits it is “normal” for his price tag to have fallen down.
The 23-year-old spent two years with Neroverdi’s youth system and was promoted to the first team in 2012. He has been linked with a move to San Siro and the Rossoneri are looking at the option of signing him.
Despite the recent slump, Carnevali remains confident Berardi will come good and hailed him as one of the best players in Italy.
“He is a player who has the highest regard on the part of Sassuolo. He is a very high quality player, he still lacks something to be able to express himself definitively, many things depend on him but there are all the possibilities for him to recover,” Carnevali told GR Parlamento.
“Is he still worth 50 million? It is normal that the price may have fallen but we know we have an important player, among the best in Italy.”
Go to comments