Schick warns Liverpool after first Serie A goal with Roma
21 April at 17:15Patrick Schick scored his first goal in Serie A with Roma today. The giallorossi travelled to Spal and sealed an easy 3-0 win that saw the Check Republic International score his first goal in the league with the Giallorossi.
Schick joined the Olimpico hierarchy for € 40 million last summer becoming the club’s most expensive signing in the history of the club.
The player, however, had been struggling with injuries and had been failing to live up to expectations till today.
“I’ve been waiting too long for this first goal. My objective has always been to work hard with the team and do my best. I know the goal would arrive. At the beginning there was lot of pressure on me and I wasn’t 100% fit. Now things have changed”, he told Premium Sport.
“The supporto f my teammates was vital for me. Dzeko is a great friend of mine and I am happy he also scored. Today was not easy because it was very hot. It was important to win before the Liverpool clash. We will do our best to win. We are focused on that game now. We’ll need to be ruthless at Anfield, I hope I will score one goal in Champions League as well.”
