Atalanta star Alejandro “Papu” Gomez claims that he was close to signing with Roma, and that he’d be happy to move to Juventus.

Gomez was being interviewed alongside team-mate and close friend Andrea Petagna. The dynamic Atalanta duo had a lot of things to say about their future, especially in relation to Juventus.

“Juve signing [Mattia] Caldara? It’s a pity I wasn’t included in the deal!” Gomez commented.

“Juventus is a great club,” Petagna - a former Milan player - “it’d be nice to train alongside champions like Higuain, Mandzukic and others”.

Petagna (21) has got five goals and as many assists this season, while Gomez (29), a midfielder, has scored nine in the league, adding another five assists himself.