Serie A star close to joining Roma, would love to move to Juventus
27 February at 18:31Atalanta star Alejandro “Papu” Gomez claims that he was close to signing with Roma, and that he’d be happy to move to Juventus.
Speaking to Sky Sport (via our Italian page), Gomez said this about the Giallorossi’s interest: “it’s true. We’d not spoken about it directly, but something happened. I was very close [to joining]”.
Gomez was being interviewed alongside team-mate and close friend Andrea Petagna. The dynamic Atalanta duo had a lot of things to say about their future, especially in relation to Juventus.
“Juve signing [Mattia] Caldara? It’s a pity I wasn’t included in the deal!” Gomez commented.
“Juventus is a great club,” Petagna - a former Milan player - “it’d be nice to train alongside champions like Higuain, Mandzukic and others”.
Petagna (21) has got five goals and as many assists this season, while Gomez (29), a midfielder, has scored nine in the league, adding another five assists himself.
@EdoDalmonte
