Shocker: Luciano Spalletti emerges as possible replacement for Max Allegri at Juventus
04 February at 15:50Massimiliano Allegri has denied to be considering leaving Juventus at the end of the season. The Italian tactician has 18 months left in his contract with Juventus but reports in England are linking him with a move to Arsenal to replace Arsene Wenger in the summer. Several weeks ago, calciomercato.com also reported that Tottenham are interested in hiring the Italian manager too.
Well, according to Il Tempo (via Inter-News.it), the Old Lady are already considering some potential replacements for their manager who, despite denials, is still considering leaving the club at the end of the season.
The Italian paper claims that AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti could be a potential successor of Allegri. Spalletti’s AS Roma contract runs until the end of the season and he has yet to agree to terms on a new deal with the club. Spalletti has been shortlisted by Juventus alongside Fiorentina manager Paulo Sousa who played for Juventus in the ‘90s during his playing career.
