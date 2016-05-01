Spalletti unlikely to drop Candreva and Perišić for Bologna clash
07 February at 13:05Despite calls for Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perišić to be dropped ahead of Sunday afternoon’s match at home to Bologna, it seems Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is determined to stick by his tried and tested pair of wingers. That is despite the fact they are both enduring a horrendous run of form just now. Indeed, Rafinha and Éder are ready to step in so there is no shortage of alternatives at the moment.
Nerazzurri fans expect so much more of Candreva, not least due to the fact he was awarded a contract extension until 2021 after starting the season in fantastic form. He contributed eight assists, and was involved in most of the team’s good play. However, his form has dipped dramatically and he is no longer considered untouchable.
Perišić, unlike Candreva, has another objective on his mind; making his country’s World Cup squad, as well as qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League. That is not to say he is less committed than the others, but it goes without saying that his campaign will last a month longer than most of his colleagues. He has done very little since scoring a hat-trick against Chievo back in early December, and it is a possibility that this is playing on his mind.
Jordan Russell
