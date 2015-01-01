According to Tuttosport, Roma are prepared to let their Argentine midfielder Leandro Paredes leave the club for a fee of around €20 million. The journal claims that the Giallorossi are even ready to off-load the 22-year-old before tonight’s transfer deadline.



North London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with Paredes in recent weeks as have Liverpool and it’s now believed that business could be concluded before the end of the day.



The player himself has stated that he is happy in the Eternal City and that he is not looking to move away however, these latest reports suggest that the club are looking for a quick sale to make way for their number one target for the summer, Atalanta’s Franck Kessie.

