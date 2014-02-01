Spurs join AC Milan in race to sign unhappy Man Utd winger
18 February at 13:16AC Milan will be looking to strengthen their squad in the summer transfer window with new Chinese owners that will put some fresh cash on the table to bring new faces at the San Siro. The Serie A giants need at least one new signing in every role and Manchester United winger Anthony Martial has recently emerged as a possible reinforcement for the rossoneri attacking department give that Gerard Deulofeu will be returning to Everton at the end of the season.
Martial, 21, has seven goals and six assists in 24 games for Manchester United so far this season but has been struggling with game time having only played 1503 minutes at the Old Trafford in the current campaign.
According to reports in England, however, the Frenchman is also being chased by Tottenham as Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of the former AS Monaco starlet not to mention that Martial could be given even less game time next season with Antoine Griezmann tipped to move to the Old Trafford in the summer.
Go to comments