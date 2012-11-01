Spurs have entered the race to sign Lazio frontman Keita Balde. Reports from Italy suggest that the Premier League side are interested in the 22-year-old Senegalese man who is desperate to leave the Italian capital this summer.



Having refused to sign a new contract and with club patron Claudio Lotito insistent on getting around €35M for his player, Keita has become an outcast at the Stadio Olimpico with angry Lazio fans demanding he vacates the club as soon as possible.





It had seemed as though Juventus were in pole-position to sign him with the Bianconeri already reported to have had a €20M offer rejected, but Calciomercato.com has learnt that he is no longer a priority in Turin with coach Massimo Allegri preferring to pump the clubs resources into a new central midfielder.

Now Spurs look set to have a clear run if they want to bring Keita to the Premier League and if chairman Daniel Levy will match Lotito’s asking price.