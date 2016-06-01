Italian daily Il Tempo has revealed that Spurs have become the favourites to land Lazio’s Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij.



The 24-year-old is under contract in the Eternal City until 2018, but recent reports have suggested that he will not be extending his stay beyond the end of the current campaign. Since arriving in Serie A in 2014, a series of debilitating injuries have prevented the highly-rated international from getting a settled run in the first-team. When he has been in the starting XI however, his performances have been outstanding and have caught the eye of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

