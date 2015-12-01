Spurs warned as Inter open talks to sign Lamela
26 January at 09:40Inter are reported to have made contact with the agents of Spurs winger Erik Lamela although the nerazzurri may decide to sign the Argentinean at the end of the season and not in the current transfer window.
According to Sky Sport, Inter want to make the most of Lamela’s lack of game time in North London to take him back to Italy.
The Argentinean has been struggling with injuries and now he is not among Pochettino’s regular starters anymore.
Inter director of football Walter Sabatini took Lamela to Roma in summer 2011 and sold him to Tottenham two years later.
Now, Sabatini and Lamela could reunite at Inter. The Argentinean can play as an attacking winger or as an attacking midfielder and the Serie A giants are looking for reinforcements in both positions.
Lamela has two assists in 13 appearances in all competitions with the Premier League giants so far this season.
