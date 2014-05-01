Star winger wants Bayern Munich exit amid Juve, Tottenham interest
14 May at 13:35Juventus and Tottenham will be looking for a new winger in the summer and both clubs have already shortlisted a host of top players who could strengthen their attacking departments.
Both the Old Lady and the Spurs have set sights on Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa who has not had the best season of his career under Carlo Ancelotti at the Allianz Arena.
The Brazilian was hardly used as a regular starter and recent reports in Italy claim his relationship with some of his teammates is not at its best too.
The player has recently dropped a transfer hint and today’s edition of Libero (via ilbianconero) claims the Brazilian has officially asked Bayern to leave at the end of the season.
Douglas Costa, 26, is reported to have had a private meeting with Carlo Ancelotti informing him to be willing to leave the Allianz Arena at the end of the season.
Juventus are on very good terms with Bayern Munich and hope they can seal the transfer of the out of favour winger for just € 25 million. Negotiations have already begun but Tottenham are also keeping a close eye on the 26-year-old.
