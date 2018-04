Marco Rapisarda, an Italian steward in service during last week-end’s clash between Torino and Inter has had his spleen removed after being hit by a free-kick of Inter and Italy star Antonio Candreva. Our very own reporter in Turin Andrea Piva reports the steward was not looking at the pitch when he was hit by the ball last Sunday.so there was no way he could avoid it.Despite being hit by the ball, the steward continued to work and went to hospital on the following day. After a close monitor check,Marco Rapisarda is currently hospitalized at Turin’s Martini hospital where he was also visited by a delegation of Torino.