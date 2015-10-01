Swansea hope as agent of Younes rules out Napoli agreement
19 January at 18:05Ajax star Amin Younes' agent has given hope to Swansea City, saying that Serie A giants Napoli have not reached an agreement for his client.
The Ajax star, 24, has failed to get regular match time at the Amsterdam based club this season, having appeared only nine times, scoring once. A couple of knee injuries have derailed his progress and Younes hasn't taken off from where he left off last season.
In an interview with Telegraaf, Younes' agent Nicola Innocentin has told that Napoli have not reached an agreement with Younes. He said: "I was contacted for Younes by Zenit St. Petersburg, Inter, Watford, Sevilla and Napoli. Amin has no agreement with any club. Napoli have not made an offer to Ajax for the player."
Speaking of interest from Swansea, Innocentin said: "Ajax has received an offer of ten million from Swansea. But it is not a club, from a sporting perspective, that Amin would like to join."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
