Inter are going to announce the signing of Matias Vecino in the coming hours with Fiorentina who have just announced that the Uruguay star will be having his medical with the nerazzurri in the coming hours.and his arrival at the San Siro is going to have a huge impact on the game time of Marcelo Brozovic.The Croatian star had a disappointing 2016/17 campaign and failed to live up to expectations in Inter’s Asian pre-season tour as well.The player is also not on good terms with Inter fans and his future seems to be far away from the San Siro.The formerbut Inter rejected every offer they received for the Croatian midfielder who has now no more suitors interested in his signing.The Serie A giants, however, would now be open to sell the Croat a lower transfer fee, even € 10/15 million would be enough to sign Brozovic now.