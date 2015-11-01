Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future is shrouded in mystery. The 27-year-old has had another exceptional season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund scoring 37 goals in all competitions. French sports daily

He is one of the big names on the summer transfer market but Gabon strikerfuture is shrouded in mystery. The 27-year-old has had another exceptional season in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund scoring 37 goals in all competitions. French sports daily L’Equipe (via Calciomercato.com) however, claims that the player has been offered a lucrative salary to head to the Far-East this summer to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

The club’s coach, Italian World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro has reportedly contacted the player’s entourage to offer a massive €50M-a-season in order to bring one of the world’s deadliest frontmen to the club. This news will come as a huge blow to French giants Paris Saint-Germain who were hoping to persuade Aubameyang to head to Ligue 1 next season.



The news will also be of interest at Old Trafford with the journal also stating that Manchester United have advised “intermediaries” that they too would like to sit down and talk to the player about a possible move to the Premier League.



Aubameyang himself has expressed a desire to play for Real Madrid but as of yet, there is reported to have been no contact from the Spanish side.