Tottenham and AC Milan target hints at Fiorentina stay?
02 May at 18:10ACF Fiorentina midfielder Milan Badelj has dropped a massive hint that he could continue at the Stadio Artemio Franchi beyond the 2017-18 season.
The Croatian international’s current deal with the Serie A club will be over in June 2018. So far, he has not signed a new deal, meaning the defensive midfielder will be a free agent in the summer transfer window.
AC Milan and Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly believed to be interested in signing Badelj. However, the 29-year-old has now hinted that he could still be a Fiorentina player when the next season starts in August.
When asked about his future after Fiorentina’s league win over Napoli, Badelj said: “Stay in Fiorentina? Yes ..."
So far, no official confirmation of new deal has been made. However, the Hamburger SV player’s current employers could hand him a new contract in order to keep him at Fiorentina, amid interest from several clubs in Italy and Europe.
