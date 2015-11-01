Tottenham and Man Utd on red alert as Juve make opening bid for star winger
24 May at 16:30Juventus are already planning their summer transfer campaign and according to reports in Italy, Manchester United and Tottenham could be affected by the Old Lady’s latest transfer activity.
Turin-based paper La Stampa reports the Serie A champions have made an opening bid to sign Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa who is one of their top summer targets.
The Brazilian has already revealed that he could be on his way out of Bayern Munich at the end of the season and Juventus are reported to have tabled a € 25 million bid.
Juventus and Bayern Munich are on very good terms. The two European giants have made some business over the last few seasons. Arturo Vidal swapped the J Stadium for the Allianz Arena for € 40 million in summer 2015 . Kingsley Coman took the same path a few months after the Chilean and last summer Juventus signed Medhi Benatia on loan with option to buy. The Old Lady has just made the defender’s loan move permanent.
Manchester United and Tottenham have also been linked with a summer move for Douglas Costa. La Stampa also claims Juventus are interested in signing Renato Sanches who has also failed to live up to expectations in Bavaria this season.
