Tottenham chase Inter centre-back to replace Vertonghen
18 January at 10:33Tottenham Hotspur look set to make a late run for Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia.
The Italy international has only started five games at the San Siro this season and is, according to Tuttosport, being chased by the Lilywhites, who could always do with options in the middle, especially with Jan Vertonghen now a long-term injury absentee.
This would, according to Tuttosport, allow Inter to splash out 22 million on Wolfsburg wantaway Ricardo Rodriguez, who has already expressed his desire to play in Italy.
According to our sources, Watford Coach Walter Mazzarri wanted Ranocchia, who played under him at Inter, to join the Hornets. The Tuscan Coach would be able to sway the 28-year-old, who is reluctant to play both for a small club and overseas.
The Inter defender has only appeared in five games this season, going on loan to Sampdoria last year. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2019. Watford were, according to our report, willing to pay what was left of Ranocchia’s salary this season (€1.25 million a year).
