Tottenham Hotspur look set to make a late run for Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia.

The Italy international has only started five games at the San Siro this season and is,

This would, according to Tuttosport, allow Inter to splash out 22 million on Wolfsburg wantaway Ricardo Rodriguez, who has already expressed his desire to play in Italy.

The Inter defender has only appeared in five games this season, going on loan to Sampdoria last year. His current deal runs out in the summer of 2019. Watford were, according to our report, willing to pay what was left of Ranocchia’s salary this season (€1.25 million a year).