Tottenham on red alert as Inter ‘ready to pay’ Pochettino release clause
12 May at 13:51Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has emerged as the leading candidate for the Inter job. The Serie A giants have sacked Stefano Pioli and the Primavera coach Stefano Vecchi will take over at the San Siro for the last three games of the season.
Inter’s leading candidate to become the new manager is Chelsea’s Antonio Conte who, however, is destined to extend his stay at the club. Atletico Madrid boss Diego Pablo Simeone seems also intentioned to stay in the Spanish capital for one more season leaving Inter with short of options but Luciano Spalletti and the current Spurs’ boss.
According to a report of Sky Sport, Pochettino has a € 5 million release clause included in his contract with Tottenham and Inter executives are ready to trigger it in case Conte refuses to move back to Italy in the summer. Inter are also ready to offer Pochettino a salary in the region of € 10 million-a-year.
