Turkish legend praises Cengiz Under
27 March at 15:05Former Inter Milan star Emre Belozoglu has hailed the talent of Roma star Cengiz Under in a recent interview.
The 20-year-old Turk Under arrived at Roma from Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir and has impressed a lot since his arrival at the Italian capital. His form in recent games has caught the eyes of many, as the youngster has scored five times in the last ten games, assisting once.
Under's former clubmate and one of Turkish football's most renowned stars in recent times- Emre Belozoglu has recently come out in praise of the youngster in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport. He said: "Cengiz is very young. But he is a talent that can reach the very top."
"In Rome, it will not be easy. Everyone will have to help him. I hope to see him at a big club. A club like Real, Barca, City or Bayern Munich. To make that leap, he would have to do more."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
