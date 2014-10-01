United, If De Gea leaves here are his two possible replacements
28 May at 21:58David De Gea's future with United is still uncertain as this has been a very hot topic all year long. According to the Manchester Evening News, if David De Gea is to leave Manchester United come summer time, they would target the following two players to potentially replace him: Jan Oblak of Atletico Madrid or Leicester's Kasper Schmeichel.
Oblak would likely be their first target but Simeone's club would not let him go cheaply. De Gea has been solid for United and for Spain this year as he appeared in 57 games so far in 2016-17 (for his club and national team). Let's not forget that Real Madrid have been on him for some time now but Manchester United seem confident that the Spanish international will be staying in Manchester...
Mourinho's United finished off this season in 6th place in the EPL standings but they will participate in next year's UCL thanks to their Europa League cup win versus Ajax.
