Update: Why hasn’t Man United target signed with Juventus yet?
21 March at 21:10The Rodrigo Bentancur saga doesn’t seem any closer to ending.
The young Uruguayan star has been on Juventus’ radar for months, and looks to be a Bianconeri player already, if it wasn’t for the fact that he hasn’t signed anything yet.
With an unofficial agreement being reached with Giuseppe Marotta months ago, it should only be a question of time, and yet the Manchester United target is still with Boca Juniors.
Yet Bentancur missed his medical last month, recently quipping about his 8-9 million transfer fee.
“Juventus have spent that much to sign me? I haven’t come to terms with it yet, it’s a lot, a massive amount of money!”, he said with a smile.
Juventus have until April 20th to seal the deal, but it looks like everything is being postponed. It doesn’t look like the Serie A champions are having second thoughts, the 19-year-old playing a major role with Boca Juniors this season and providing two assists.
Then again, his status as a non-EU player does complicate things. Could Juventus be tempted to loan him out until a place opens up?
