The Rodrigo Bentancur saga doesn’t seem any closer to ending.

The young Uruguayan star has been on Juventus’ radar for months, and looks to be a Bianconeri player already,

With an unofficial agreement being reached with Giuseppe Marotta months ago, it should only be a question of time, and yet the Manchester United target is still with Boca Juniors.

Yet Bentancur missed his medical last month, recently quipping about his 8-9 million transfer fee.

“Juventus have spent that much to sign me? I haven’t come to terms with it yet, it’s a lot, a massive amount of money!”, he said with a smile.

Juventus have until April 20th to seal the deal, but it looks like everything is being postponed. It doesn’t look like the Serie A champions are having second thoughts, the 19-year-old playing a major role with Boca Juniors this season and providing two assists.

Then again, his status as a non-EU player does complicate things. Could Juventus be tempted to loan him out until a place opens up?

