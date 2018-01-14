Valencia aiming to make quick profit on Inter midfielder, Arsenal interested
09 March at 16:20According to the latest reports from FcInterNews.it, Valencia intend to sign Inter midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on a permanent deal at the end of the season. Indeed, the Frenchman’s agent has already met with the Nerazzurri leadership and everything points towards a farewell come the summer.
However, given the Spanish club’s delicate financial situation, it is possible that they could sell Kondogbia on elsewhere in order to raise funds for more new arrivals. English Premier League giants Arsenal hold a long-standing interest in the former Sevilla and Monaco star, and could therefore be tempted to try luring him to North London once again.
The Mestalla outfit are likely to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League and so they will require much greater depth in their squad compared to what they have just now. Though coach Marcelino tends to prefer working with a smaller group of players, they have frequently been forced to fill their substitutes bench with academy players with very little first team experience.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
