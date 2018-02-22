Former

Aston Villa midfielder Jordan Veretout impressed with his fine display for Fiorentina after scoring a 38-minute hat-trick in his side's 3-4 defeat at the hands of Lazio at Stadio Artemio Franchi on 18 April. The 25-year-old scored the first two goals in the 16 th and 31 st minutes before Luis Alberto scored one for Lazio eight minutes later. Veretout completed His hat-trick in the 54 th minute, but That was not sufficient for him to help His side to avoid defeat. Veretout arrived at Fiorentina from Villa after two-year spell with the English club. He has been one of the key players for Stefano Pioli's side this season.

The Frenchman has already scored eight goals and registered one assist in 32 league appearances for Fiorentina in the 2017/18 season.

Calciomercato earlier revealed

his form has seen him attract interest from Ligue 1 outfit.

Formermidfielder Jordan Veretout impressed with his fine display for Fiorentina after scoring a 38-minute hat-trick in his side’s 3-4 defeat at the hands of Lazio at Stadio Artemio Franchi on 18 April.Veretout completed his hat-trick in the 54side avoid a defeat.Veretout arrived at Fiorentina from Villa after two-year spell with the English club. He failed to impress for the Villa Park outfit, but has been one of the key players for Stefano Pioli’s side this season.