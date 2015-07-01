It is a well known fact that Inter want to save money this winter.



They have to, in fact, seeing as their current financial fair play deal expires next summer and they haven't really made any savings worth talking about yet.

With a quiet winter on the horizon, the Italian press is already speculating about next summer, where the big names are certainly not at a premium.

As we've written before, new owners Suning want Italian names to help bring Inter back to the national fold, seeing as its players have been under-represented at Azzurri level.

Accoding to Tuttosport (via TMW) porous defence could be reinforced with Francesco Acerbi of Sassuolo, who was close to joining Inter last summer and used to play for Milan.

With Domenico Berardi still a target, it has recently emerged that Suning value Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi to be as good as the Calabrian, though it won't be easy to take him off Fiorentina’s hands.

Otherwise, PSG midfielder Marco Verratti’s camp has been sending some mixed messages of late, something that could encourage Inter, who also like Roberto Gagliardini of Atalanta.



Both Verratti and Bernardeschi have attracted interest from all over Europe, whether it's from Barcelona, Real Madrid or Chelsea, where Coach Antonio Conte is keeping many Italian talents under close observation.