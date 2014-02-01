Verratti reveals his first thought after Isco’s ruthless nutmeg
03 September at 12:55Italy star Marco Verratti put down a very disappointing display against Spain yesterday just like each one of his Italian teammates. The azzurri were trashed 3-0 by La Roja with Isco who did not only played an amazing game but also scored two amazing goals in the first half to secure Spain’s lead in the group stage.
Verratti saw Isco’s midfield dominion first hand as he was ruthlessly nutmegged by Isco in the second half when Spain were already leading for 2-0.
“I suffered a lot against Isco”, Verratti told Spanish media in the Bernabeu mixed zone.
“I was taken aback by his performance. Not even Messi has come close to that level. When I saw his nutmeg, I felt like standing up and applauding too.”
Verratti and Italy’s disappointing performance came after Iniesta’s words of praise for the Psg ace.
“He [Verratti] is an amazing midfielder. He has an amazing sense of position and we will have to be very careful when we’ll defend tomorrow night”, Iniesta said on the eve of the game.
Go to comments