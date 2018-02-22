After the clash between Milan and Napoli finished, Chelsea legend Gianluca Vially expressed his feelings on Donnarumma's super save in the 92nd minute.

The save could prove to be costly for Napoli, as Juventus now are six points clear at the top, instead of four. Donnarumma himself commented on the save, stating that it was 'nice'.

"My save on Milik? I don't know if this will be the decider for Juventus in the Scudetto race. I hope that Napoli will fight until the end. It was a nice save. Goalkeepers can have ups and downs, I always try to do everything as I've always done, we have goals to reach," Donnarumma told Mediaset.

The big match between Napoli and Juventus will be played on Saturday evening at Allianz Stadium. A game of which Napoli need all three points.