Video: Dzeko and Emerson to join Roma teammates in training
23 January at 15:30Roma are due to face Sampdoria tomorrow and the giallorossi are training in Milan ahead of tomorrow’s clash. Our reporter Marco Demicheli is following all the live updates from the giallorossi hotel in Milan. His latest video shows the giallorossi squad leave the hotel to train in a nearby football ground. As you can see below, both Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri are travelling with their teammates and will train regularly train.
Follow all the latest updates regarding Dzeko and Emerson’s possible move to Chelsea here.
#CMdiretta la #Roma (con #Dzeko) lascia il ritiro di Milano per l'ultimo allenamento prima della partenza per Genova, #Totti sempre il più acclamato pic.twitter.com/VKAOPY6UHi— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 23 gennaio 2018
