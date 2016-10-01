Dzeko and Emerson to join Chelsea today? live updates, pictures and videos
23 January at 13:00Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri are close to joining Chelsea. As we are talking, the Premier League giants and Roma are finalizing deals for both players and Italian paper have already revealed the details of Dzeko’s Chelsea contract.
The two parties still need to agree on the bonuses of the operation but both players are now really close to becoming new Chelsea players.
Dzeko was spotted while loading his suitcases this morning and that could be the final evidence that his move to Stamford Bridge is now a done deal.
Meantime the giallorossi are training ahead of tomorrow’s away clash against Sampdoria and Calciomercato.com’s reporter Marco Demicheli is following the whole day of the Serie A side who have stopped in Milan after last week-end’s away clash against Inter.
Follow all the live updates in here. Today could be the day Edin Dzeko and Emerson Palmieri finally join Chelsea.
13.15 - Di Francesco talks of Dzeko's situation in press conference (read more)
12.20 Roma director of football Monchi arrives at the hotel
#CMdiretta ecco Monchi nel ritiro della #Roma pic.twitter.com/3CxXlybGJl— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 23 gennaio 2018
11.35 Roma boss Di Francesco leaves Roma's hotel to sign autographs
#CMdiretta l'allenatore della #Roma, Di Francesco pic.twitter.com/7rG4xqM1qr— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 23 gennaio 2018
#CMdiretta #Roma, Di Francesco esce dall'hotel del ritiro per salutare i tifosi pic.twitter.com/xM4YpJMIMC— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 23 gennaio 2018
#CMdiretta il pullman della #Roma nel ritiro di Milano: oggi giorno decisivo per #Dzeko pic.twitter.com/07k0kG8Fck— calciomercato.com (@cmdotcom) 23 gennaio 2018
