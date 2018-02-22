Video of Allegri talking to fourth official sends Inter fans mad
29 April at 14:15In a video released by Eurosport, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been seen talking to fourth-official Paolo Tagliavento about his decisions during last night's Juventus-Inter Serie A game and it has left nerazzuri fans enraged.
In what was a controversial yet pulsating game, Miranda was sent off early before Douglas Costa had handed Juventus the lead. The second half saw Inter equalize through an Andrea Barzagli own-goal and they took the lead through Mauro Icardi. Late in the game though, a Milan Skriniar own goal and a Gonzalo Higuain header saw the Old Lady take all three points.
In the Eurosport video, Massimiliano Allegri is talking to Tagliavento about making some contentious decisions that changed the complexion of the game.
While talking to Tagliavento, Allegri said: "Hi Taglia, it went very well. You were good. Promoted."
While Inter fans believe that Allegri was indirectly referring to match-referee Daniele Orsato, when it is not actually clear as to who Allegri was talking to. What was left Inter fans all the more enraged is how Allegri is referring to Tagliavento- 'Taglia', as if it is a nickname and the referee did the club a favor by making sure that the major decisions went Juve's way.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments