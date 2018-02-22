Vieira responds to Arsenal links
21 April at 16:48Former Arsenal star Patrick Vieira is reported to be one of the managers’ the Gunners are looking at to replace Arsene Wenger next season.
Vieira, a former AC Milan, Inter and Juventus star, is believed to have been included in a shortlist prepared by Arsene Wenger who will resign as Arsenal manager in the summer after 22 years in charge of the Gunners.
The former France midfielder talked to New York radio station WNYE to share his thoughts on the interest of his former club.
“I am proud of being linker with the Arsenal job. Everybody know they are a special club for me. Right now I am happy in New York but let’s see what the future has in store for me.”
"I spent nine years at Arsenal which makes the club really special for me. But that is not enough to coach the team. I am always flattered to hear my name linked with different football clubs. That is good for your ego but at the same time, I am happy here.”
