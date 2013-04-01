Today is the beginning of a new era for AC Milan as Chinese entrepreneurs Han Li and Yonghong Li have just signed the agreement to acquire a majority stake in AC Milan. Earlier this morning, we reported that the decisive meeting for the club’s takeover had just begun in Milan’s city centre, now we can show you the moment Hang Li signs the paper that will make him become the owner of one of the most important clubs in the world. Adriao Galliani also joined the meeting this morning but left the spot shortly after Han Li had signed the agreement. Galliani will step down as AC Milan CEO tomorrow and Silvio Berlusconi is also going to leave the club refusing to become the club’s honorary president (pics via sports.163.com).















