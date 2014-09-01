Watch: Dybala scores his 50th goal in 100 Juve appearances
17 September at 13:08Juventus star Paulo Dybala netted the opener for Juventus against Sassuolo today (live updates). The Old Lady is currently leading for 1-0 thanks to the goal of La Joya who netted a stunner to give Juventus the lead. Dybala’s goal is his 50th in 100 appearances with Juventus. The Argentinean arrived in Turin in summer 2015 for just € 40 million and his price-tag is now believed to be almost doubled. Check out his latest goal for the Serie A giants.

