Juventus starnetted the opener for Juventus against Sassuolo today ( live updates ). The Old Lady is currently leading for 1-0 thanks to the goal of La Joya who netted a stunner to give Juventus the lead. Dybala’s goal is his 50in 100 appearances with Juventus. The Argentinean arrived in Turin in summer 2015 for just € 40 million and his price-tag is now believed to be almost doubled. Check out his latest goal for the Serie A giants.