Watch: Real Madrid arrive in Turin ahead of Juventus clash
02 April at 14:00Real Madrid have just landed in Turin where they will be facing Juventus in the first leg of the quarter finals of the Champions League tomorrow. The La Liga giants named their squad for tomorrow’s game minutes before the take-off from Madrid’s Barajas airport.
According to reports in Spain, around 200 Real Madrid fans welcomed their idols in front of the team hotel in Turin. Real Madrid will be staying at the Golden Palace in Turin’s City centre, the same hotel that hosted Tottenham for their opening last-16 Champions League clash against Juve in February.
Watch Real Madrid’s arrival in Turin in our gallery.
