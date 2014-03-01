West Ham have offered a huge £25 million (€27.6m) for William Carvalho of Sporting Lisbon,

The Portugal international has been chased by a number of elite clubs, including Juventus and Arsenal, his biggest admirers in England.

Having starred in 119 Liga games with the Lions, Carvalho is seen as someone who is ready to make the next step in European football, though his club have a huge €44 million release clause on him.

Juventus were warned that they needed to fork out at least €40m for the 24-year-old, and things don’t seem to have changed.

A European champion with Portugal last summer, Carvalho is rumoured to want a move to England.

West Ham have been beefing up the attack this summer, adding Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic over the summer and breaking their transfer record on the latter.

