Croatian striker Nikola Kalinic is set for a move to the Chinese Super League before the end of the month. The 28-year-old Fiorentina frontman, who has been followed closely by Premier League side West Ham United, looks likely to join former World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro at Tianjin Quanjian.





As we have previously reported on Calciomercato.com , the player’s representatives have remained open to a move to the Far-East and now Fiorentina are believed to have found an agreement with the Chinese club for a fee of around €38 million.

Kalinic himself is set to net himself a lucrative contract worth €12 million a season and negotiations are set to continue in the next few days. Having previously stated that the player would not be leaving the club, it’s reported that the upturn in form of fellow striker Kouma Babacar has prompted the club to have a change of heart and cash in on one of their star men.