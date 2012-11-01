Who is Yerry Mina: Barcelona's first summer signing
26 November at 16:10As reported earlier today, Colombian defender Yerry Mina has been told by Barcelona that they plan to bring him to the Catalan capital in the summer of 2018. The 23-year-old centerback has been on the Blaugrana radar for
Mina is Barcelona’s summer transfer priority and Robert Fernandez has made it very clear that Barcelona want Yerry Mina to move to the Nou Camp at the beginning of next season.
With Javier Mascherano getting ready to move on from his long and prosperous career in Barcelona, and Gerard Pique not getting any younger, executives are looking to add youth and depth to their defensive corps.
At Palmeiras, Mena has exploded over the last two years. Due to his strong play, Jose Pekerman is considering him for a crucial role on the Colombian national team’s World Cup squad next summer in Russia. In six matches wearing his country’s colors, Mena has scored a goal.
