Why Inter and AC Milan could miss out on Man Utd and Chelsea target Vidal
18 April at 19:30Calciomercato.com journalist Marco Demicheli understands that UEFA’s Financial Fair Play regulations could play a vital part in determining where Arturo Vidal will play his football next season.
His contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire on June 30th 2019, and there is very little chance of him signing a renewal before then. Indeed, Der FCB intend to embark on a new project under the leadership of Niko Kovač which will inevitably result in some of the squad’s elder statesmen being allowed to leave.
Both Inter and AC Milan have been monitoring his situation for several months now, but would struggle to match his current salary which stands at around €8 million. In fact, most teams would struggle to match those demands but the Milanese giants are still under UEFA’s watchful eye with regard to their compliance of FFP rules.
Vidal would gladly return to Italy but, for now at least, this appears to be a highly unlikely scenario unless there is a drastic change of circumstances between now and the start of next season.
