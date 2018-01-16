Reports from TuttoSport suggest that Serie A giants Juventus are not too worried by the latest transfer claims that Emre Can has made.

Can, 24, has long been linked with a move to Juventus as his current deal at Liverpool runs out at the end of the ongoing season. The German has been a vital part of Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, having appeared 18 times in the Premier League. He has scored once, assisting thrice.

While Can seems set to join Juve on the free transfer next summer, his interview with the Guardian suggests that things may be different. He said: “My agent is thinking of everything. I will be here until next summer.”

“I haven’t signed anything with anyone yet, I’m talking to everyone and of course, even with Liverpool. Why not? I still have a contract here and it is a fantastic club. What can I add? My agent thinks about the rest, I only focus on the pitch.”

Tuttosport believe that Juventus don’t feel worried by Can’s claims and know that the deal will be done smoothly. Everything apart from the duration of the contract and the minor details of the contract are the only things that are yet to decided. And the Old Lady don’t see any reason for as to why Can will not be be a Juventus player next summer.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)